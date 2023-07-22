Some San Diego beaches are under water warnings or closures. Here's what to know

Health officials warned the public Saturday of potentially unsafe water at several San Diego County beaches.

A water contact closure at Mission Bay Shoreline and Tecolote Shores has been reduced to a half-mile and now extends north of Tecolote Creek and east to Enchanted Cove in Fiesta Island, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality.

An ongoing water contact closure at Tijuana Slough Shoreline from the International Border to Coronado will remain in place until specimen sampling confirms the area is safe for contact, officials said.

"The Tijuana River is flowing, with sewage contamination reaching recreational waters," the DEHQ said. "The public is advised to avoid water contact as the water is impacted by sewage and may cause illness."

Additionally, the following areas were under an advisory for bacteria levels that have exceeded state health standards and may cause illness:

Bayside Park at J St.

Tidelands Park

San Diego River Outlet

North Cove Vacation Isle

La Jolla Cove

Avenida De La Playa

Children's Pool

The Imperial Beach Pier, Silver Strand Guard Shack and Avenida Lunar in Coronado remain under a warning. South swell conditions are present and pushing ocean waters from the south to the north (transboundary flows), officials said.

Residents can get updates on beach advisories and closure information at www.sdbeachinfo.com, or by calling the 24-hour hotline at 619-338-2073.