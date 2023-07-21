2,000 gallons of sewage spills into Mission Bay, prompting water-contact closure

A water contact closure was issued by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality for Tecolote Shores at East Mission Bay Friday, due to around 2,000 gallons of sewage being released into the bay and impacting recreational waters.

Sewage contamination signs have been posted and samples will be collected to assess water quality impacts. The public is advised to avoid water contact as the water is impacted by sewage and may cause illness.

The county already has several water contact closures or advisories in place, including:

