In Your Neighborhood: There's something for everyone, including fish tacos, in Pacific Beach

Pacific Beach has long had a reputation propped up by its nightlife — think bars packed shoulder to shoulder and lax dress codes — and while every city needs a neighborhood where you can fit in by letting loose, there's plenty of intrigue underneath the surface of this ultra-scenic coastal community.

NBC 7 set out to find stories that reveal PB's true identity. There's history here, culture, businesses with deep roots in the community and an iconic 96-year-old pier (oh, if that decking could talk). Our latest edition of In Your Neighborhood brings Pacific Beach to you, in a light you may not have seen it in before.