Social Media Buzzing About Thursday Night's Military Training Explosions, Helicopters

Thursday night, San Diego police confirmed to NBC 7 that the military training that had been taking place all week in San Diego would be reoccur that evening, and it did not take long for locals to take to social media to share their experiences.

Lt. Col. Mike Burns, a spokesman for the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, told NBC 7 earlier this week that 100 US Army members have been conducting "coordinated, essential air & ground mobility operations and close-quarter combat training" around San Diego this week.

You may have woken up to loud booms Tuesday night in central San Diego.

Thursday's operations began sometime after 9 p.m. and quickly lit up Twitter: Ed Joyce, who said he heard explosions and posted video he said he shot near coastal La Jolla, tweeted, "Not sure what’s happening but in coastal San Diego now I hear loud explosions. And captured low-flying helicopters."

Not sure what’s happening but in coastal San Diego now I hear loud explosions. And captured low-flying helicopters. pic.twitter.com/dNKKMJ9GEg — Ed Joyce (@EdJoyce) February 3, 2023

Twitter user Big Red said he thought a war had begun:

Legitimately thought we had started a war. 5 military helicopters buzz LOW over the house. Followed by bomb-like booms a few min later. #SanDiego — Big Red (@TimHasFun) February 3, 2023

Meanwhile, twtterer Maximus Davenport was over in Clairemont and captured audio of what sounded like explosions in the distance:

Tony Ding posted some video on Twitter he said he captured in downtown:

You know you live in a military town when a squadron of blacked-out choppers are buzzing downtown high rises at night #sandiego pic.twitter.com/zjBHAScHNH — Tony Ding (@misterding) February 3, 2023

The first and loudest boom this week came around 10:08 p.m. Tuesday night. Around that time, low-flying aircraft could be seen flying around Serra Mesa, including near the NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 studios on Granite Ridge Drive.

San Diego Police Department Lt. Adam Sharki confirmed the loud explosions heard across central San Diego took place near the now-closed Fry's Electronics building in Serra Mesa.

The Army training consists of air and ground mobility operations and close-quarter combat training in realistic environments to better train soldiers, according to Burns.

"Training off of a military installation offers more realism and greater training value," added Burns.

"Safety precautions are in place to protect participants, along with planning considerations to minimize impact to the community," Burns said.

Burns added that the training was coordinated with appropriate officials.