“Smudge” The Rescue Dog Sniffs Out Koalas In Australia

"Smudge" the rescue dog is helping San Diego Zoo researchers search for Koalas that survived the devastating brush fires that have ravaged Australia's Blue Mountains World Heritage region.

He is a trained wildlife detection dog that specializes in picking up the Koala's scent. Specifically, their scat. Researchers say once they find the scat, they can focus in on that area and hopefully find the Koalas faster. They say in comparison to humans, a dog is much faster at locating traces of a Koalas scent and scat.

There's another reason why dogs like Smudge are being brought in to help with the rescue efforts. Simply put, dogs are just more aware of their surroundings because of their heightened senses. Researchers say it's difficult to spot the Koalas with the human eye alone. They say they've tried a number of different methods to survey the area, but using trained rescue dogs has been the most effective.

And they have a big area to search. The fires burned more than 10.4 million hectares (25.7 million acres) since September 2019, which is larger than the U.S. state of Indiana.