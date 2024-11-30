Small Business Saturday in San Diego creates community and revenue as holiday season begins

The Thanksgiving weekend continued with much more holiday shopping on what's known as Small Business Saturday.

Doors opened at 6:30 Saturday morning at OB Beans Coffee Roasters. The small business has served customers for seven years on Newport Avenue. It survived the COVID shutdown and has kept its community growing.

“Not only do we love to see our community members coming in to hang out and catch up, but it also allows us to work and live in this community. It would be a shame not to be a part of it," said Maddy Holley who is manager of the popular coffee shop.

Owners have managed to maintain a steady bottom line and give back to their community with donations to nonprofits and collaborations with their coffee bean farmers. That’s why spending money at the shop the day after Black Friday is important to customers. Francesca Orlando said she drives from Point Loma every morning for coffee and the community.

"Plus you’re supporting a friend. You're supporting a neighbor. You're supporting a family that has kids that go to school with my kids," Orlando said.

Small Business Saturday has been observed for almost fourteen years. The American Express company came up with the idea as a response to the economic crisis of 2008.

Amy Duncan is director of the Brink Small Business Development Center which provides consulting and training to aspiring entrepreneurs at the University of San Diego.

Duncan said, "When you shop locally every dollar you spend creates three to five dollars in local impact, supporting local jobs, strengthening the local tax base. That means there's more money to spend in our community for small businesses to reinvest in the community. And it really contributes to the overall vitality of neighborhoods.”

Ramsey Iapala is assisted by his daughter, Mila, 11, serving customers at their Chula Vista coffee shop called Dame Más Cafeina on Third Avenue.

Ramsey Iapala and his wife have two small businesses on Third Avenue in Chula Vista. Her Hidden Beauty Salon operates right next to their coffee shop with the clever name. "Dame Más Cafeina means give me more caffeine in Spanish," he said.

It’s the original drinks like banana coffee that keep customers coming and the feeling of a safe space Iapala creates six days a week. He does it for his family.

“I have two daughters Mila and Lulu and they’re my everything. So, if I have to work a hundred hours a week, that’s just what has to happen," he said.

Marcos Gobbi and his wife, Ania, enjoy a coffee date, Saturday. They live in Chula Vista and visit small business coffee shops regularly across the county.

Ania Gobbi and her husband visited the coffee shop for the first time Saturday. But they have lived in the South Bay for decades. “They’re just like us. They're family trying to take care of their families, and I get it. I love that they’re succeeding," Gobbi said.