The holiday shopping season can be over-the-top but on Saturday, small business owners are encouraging people to downscale and patronize their local stores.

Small Business Saturday is an initiative that encourages shoppers to support small and local businesses on the Saturday after Thanksgiving as an alternative to the big-box retailers that typically get the attention on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, the initiative was started in 2010 by American Express as a response to the economic crisis in 2008. The annual event was said to draw in $17 billion for small businesses in 2023.

"Every dollar you spend creates three to five dollars in local impact," said Amy Duncan, Director of the Brink SBDC Team at the University of San Diego. "When you shop with them, they're able to hire locally; they buy things for their business from local vendors, and it just creates a more vibrant main street."

Several San Diego neighborhoods with their own vibrant community of small businesses are offering their own incentives to draw local customers through their doors.

"It's really about enabling that experience for you. By now, all of the streets are decorated for the holidays. And so make it more of an outing and enjoy the experience that you're getting, that you're not going to get at a giant big box store," Duncan said.

Here’s a guide to support local businesses this upcoming Saturday and throughout the rest of the holiday shopping season.

NBC 7/Elroy Spatcher A large sign marks the North Park neighborhood in San Diego in this June 2022 file photo.

North Park is the place to be for exciting freebies, special deals, and unique local finds from more than three dozen businesses.

The holiday shopping season will kick off at 11 a.m., with remarks from San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, and California Assemblymember Christopher Ward. The event will start in front of A7D Creative Group, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The North Park Main Street Association has planned a variety of festive activities throughout the Business District, setting the stage for a fun, holiday-filled day of exploring the neighborhood.

A local scavenger hunt will also take place, inviting participants to search for "Ollie the Owl," the beloved mascot of the Shop Local campaign. Ollie will be hidden in various participating businesses throughout North Park, and those who spot him can inform the staff to claim a prize, offering a fun way to explore the neighborhood and support local shops.

Amir j Hodge

'Tis the season to shop local in Ocean Beach. The Ocean Beach MainStreet Association is hopes to draw shoppers to their array of small businesses by offers a Holiday Gift Guide, the opportunity to play OBeachy Bingo, exclusive Ocean Beach holiday merchandise, and its very own Santa experience.

Shoppers who spend $50 or more between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday will have the opportunity to spin the wheel to win OB swag, gift cards, and more. Click here for more information.

Getty Images San Diego's Little Italy

Little Italy is celebrating Small Business Season all month long, starting with Small Business Saturday. As one of the largest Little Italy neighborhoods in the nation, San Diego’s Little Italy is home to a variety of unique boutiques, galleries, and shops.

Many locally-owned businesses will be offering in-store specials, discounts, and extended hours on Saturday. If you prefer to shop from home, many businesses offer online shopping, gift cards, and even virtual personal shopping with curbside pick-up. More details here.

NBC 7

Every Saturday (and Sunday) is Small Business Saturday in the Gaslamp Quarter, where the artisan market takes over the 5th Avenue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Use this Saturday as an excuse to get out and support local creatives.

Google Street Downtown Carlsbad

From charming boutiques to delicious dining options, Carlsbad Village is home to a variety of small businesses, each offering something special for the holidays.

The Carlsbad Village Association (CVA) is hosting a celebration with approximately $1,500 in prizes, including gift cards and prize packages from local restaurants and retailers. Complimentary tote bags and Carlsbad swag giveaways will also be available while supplies last. For more details, click here.

In north Carlsbad, The Forum is inviting shoppers to enjoy seasonal offerings at their local businesses. Carolers will bring the merriment from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NBC 7 A mural on the side of a building in Escondido

This Small Business Saturday, explore downtown Escondido by shopping, dining, and collecting stamps to fill your bingo card for a chance to win prize packages.

Prizes donated by local businesses include treats for foodies, art lovers, shoppers, and show-goers. Start your day at Heritage Garden, where you can enjoy family activities, a holiday cabaret, games, a photo booth, and a 5,000 sq ft outdoor roller rink.

The Escondido Downtown Business Association has partnered with local shops to create a fun experience, including a bingo game where participants can collect stamps for a chance to win. More details here.

Shoppers in the South Bay can stroll 3rd Avenue in Chula Vista for some unique items from a variety of small businesses.

In Poway, The Barn Redefined is hosting a Small Business Saturday event with live farm animals and items from several small retailers, including jewelry from Tres Designs, plants from Partly Sunny Projects, candles from Be Still Candle and more.

The Barn Redefined itself is a small business run by a mother-daughter team that curates unique home decor goods for the Poway community. At Christmas-time, the store overflows with decor for the holiday season.

Find more Poway businesses here.