Small brush fire starts along I-805 in South Bay

A small fire in the South Bay was sending light smoke over Interstate 805 Tuesday.

The fire was reported along northbound I-805 south of Palm Avenue around 10:20 a.m. By 11 a.m., white smoke rising above the area, a good indication crews were gaining control of the fire.

By 11:15 a.m., most smoke was gone, leaving back a few acres of scorched land. Fire crews remained on the ground to temper flames.

The ramps from westbound state Route-905 to northbound I-805 and from northbound I-805 to SR-905 were shut down so crews could utilize the area for fire control efforts.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.