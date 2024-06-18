Fires

Small brush fire starts along I-805 in South Bay

By Christina Bravo

Fire crews work to put out a brush fire near the I-805 near Palm Ave, June 18, 2024.
A small fire in the South Bay was sending light smoke over Interstate 805 Tuesday.

The fire was reported along northbound I-805 south of Palm Avenue around 10:20 a.m. By 11 a.m., white smoke rising above the area, a good indication crews were gaining control of the fire.

By 11:15 a.m., most smoke was gone, leaving back a few acres of scorched land. Fire crews remained on the ground to temper flames.

The ramps from westbound state Route-905 to northbound I-805 and from northbound I-805 to SR-905 were shut down so crews could utilize the area for fire control efforts.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

