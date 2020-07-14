Slain Mother and Daughter Are ID'd

A 37-year-old woman and her 65-year-old mother who were shot to death in Otay Mesa over the weekend have been identified by San Diego police.

Elizabeth Rebecca Stolz and her mother, Debora Lea Stolz, were shot to death Sunday morning by Justice Love Peace, 31, the father of Elizabeth's 6-month-old baby, according to law enforcement officials. Investigators believe that Peace shot Elizabeth at some point after he arrived to pick up the child for visitation. Peace then shot Debora before fleeing with the infant, who was later dropped off by Peace unharmed at the home of his current wife before he fled to Mexico. Law enforcement officials across the border said on Monday that Peace was found dead in Mexico of an apparent suicide.

The baby was brought to the Polinsky Children's Center.

Police first became aware of the situation when they were called out at 8:19 to a domestic incident. At the scene, officers discovered that Elizabeth had been shot. Believing the shooter was still on the premises, officers put Elizabeth in their cruiser and drove her a block away for treatment. Paramedics were unable to revive her, however, and she died.

After returning to the scene, officers found Debora, who had also been shot. She later died at the hospital.

After receiving information that a 6-month-old baby should have been in the home, police searched but were unable to locate the infant. Authorities later determined Peace, 31, was reportedly involved in the homicides and had fled with the baby in a white SUV.

Police said that there were other people inside the home at the time of the shooting but that they were unharmed. Their relationship to the victims was not disclosed.

Anybody with information about the killings is being urged to call the San Diego Police homicide unit at 619-531-2293. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.