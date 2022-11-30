Skin It, To Win It! A San Diego Soccer Fan Is Drawing Lots Of Attention For His Unique Celebration At The World Cup

"So, I'm just a sports fanatic."



That's what San Diego resident Alex Kirkwood tells me via Zoom from a hotel room over 8-thousand miles away from his home.



Kirkwood goes to as many games as he can. A lot of San Diego Padres and Dallas Cowboy game, but the U. S. Men's National soccer team trumps them all.





"U.S.A. National Team games are my favorite games to go to. I'm in Doha, Qatar right now, I've never been to this side of the world, but here I am!"

And there he was in Doha, Qatar with awesome seats for Tuesday's U.S. Iran World Cup match.



"Yeah, I was right behind the goal, like if if Matt Turner sneezes and looks back and he probably would've sneezed on me. "



Now, one thing you need to know, Alex has a tradition when the U.S.A. scores a goal, he takes off his shirt and goes crazy in the crowd.



"Yeah, I can't really control what happens at that point. When the USA scores a goal, my shirt comes off. I was at the game in February in Minnesota when it was negative 10 degrees. My my shirt came off."



So, during Tuesday's match, Christian Pulisic scores his unbelievable goal to put the U.S.A. ahead and you know, who has taken off his shirt?



Look at this, the televised broadcast caught Alex in his red, white and blue short shorts celebrating the goal and subsequent win in his skin.



"I can't control it. It's as simple as that."



But, it's not as simple as that in Qatar. It's a nation that has strict social guidelines. In fact, World Cup fans have been threatened with jail or fines for removing clothing during the games.



Kirkwood took that into account, but still took off his shirt.



"Qatari Police Qatari andsecurity were staring at me and but it's really not in my control at that point. When we scored that goal, that the goal that it's gonna gonna put us through, the shirt comes off, I stand up and that's what happened."



Kirkwood avoided jail and it turns out his shirtless celebration actually went viral after a tweet gained traction calling Alex a "hero American."

Hero American strips down to his red, white, and blue boxer briefs to celebrate Christian Pulisic's #WorldCup goal. pic.twitter.com/dsgFqewCrg — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) November 29, 2022