Skateboarder Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Hit by Car

A skateboarder was seriously injured Sunday night when he was hit by a car in Mission Valley.

San Diego police said the incident happened sometime around 8:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of Hotel Circle North. There, a 19-year-old driver traveling westbound on Hotel Circle North in a 2015 Dodge Dart struck a 33-year-old skateboarder.

The driver told San Diego police that he did not see the skater, who suffered major injuries and an open fracture to his right leg, according to authorities. His injuries are considered as life-threatening, SDPD said.

It is unclear if the driver will face any charges in connection to the crash. The investigation is ongoing by SDPD’s Traffic Division.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the San Diego Police Department’s Western Division at (619) 692-4800. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477.