Shooting Outside Illegal Marijuana Dispensary Prompts Homicide Investigation in Spring Valley

A homicide investigation is underway following a deadly overnight shooting that was reported in front of an illegal marijuana dispensary in Spring Valley, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO).

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 8721 Troy St., authorities said. At the scene, deputies found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Deputies rendered aid to the victim until the San Miguel Fire Department arrived. Crews performed life-saving measures on the man, but he died at the scene. SDSO determined the victim was a security guard at the dispensary.

Several men were seen fleeing from the scene after the shooting. A motive for the homicide remains under investigation. Details on what led up to the shooting remain unclear.

As a result of the investigation, deputies have blocked off Troy Street between Sweetwater Road and Central Avenue. The affected area is expected to be closed until mid-morning, SDSO warns.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact SDSO’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330. Anonymous tips can be made be contacting CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.