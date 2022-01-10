Shooting Involving San Diego Police Reported in Logan Heights

An investigation is underway in Logan Heights after a shooting involving San Diego police Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers initially responded to a call about a robbery at a liquor store on Imperial Avenue at 30th Street at about 7 a.m., the San Diego Police Department said.



A shooting then occurred blocks away, near 32nd and Commercial streets, SDPD said.

No other details were provided, including the circumstances leading up to the shooting or whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.