San Diego police

Shooting Involving San Diego Police Reported in Logan Heights

By Christina Bravo

An investigation is underway in Logan Heights after a shooting involving San Diego police Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers initially responded to a call about a robbery at a liquor store on Imperial Avenue at 30th Street at about 7 a.m., the San Diego Police Department said.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

A shooting then occurred blocks away, near 32nd and Commercial streets, SDPD said.

No other details were provided, including the circumstances leading up to the shooting or whether anyone was injured.

Local

Covid-19 Oct 26, 2021

Latest Coronavirus Updates: COVID-19 Deaths Reach 4,500; County Urges Testing Only When Necessary

San Diego International Airport 4 hours ago

Alternatives to Consider While San Diego Airport's Terminal 1 Parking Lot Partially Closes for Project

NBC 7 is at the scene and working to gather more details.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

San Diego policeshootingLogan Heights
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us