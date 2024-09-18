Otay Mesa

Officer shoots person near Otay Mesa Port of Entry; CBP, SDPD investigating

NBC 7 is working to find out what led up to the shooting and the condition of the person who was shot

By NBC 7 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Customs and Border Protection and San Diego police are investigating a shooting by an officer at the border.

The shooting happened at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility on Wednesday morning. One person was wounded, according to CBP.

No CBP agents or personnel were injured.

CBP sent NBC 7 a statement, saying CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility and the San Diego Police Department also responded to investigate.

SDPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, which is standard procedure when investigating officer-involved shootings.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

