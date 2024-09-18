Officer shoots person near Otay Mesa Port of Entry; CBP, SDPD investigating

Customs and Border Protection and San Diego police are investigating a shooting by an officer at the border.

The shooting happened at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility on Wednesday morning. One person was wounded, according to CBP.

NBC 7 is working to find out what led up to the shooting and the condition of the person who was shot.

No CBP agents or personnel were injured.

CBP sent NBC 7 a statement, saying CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility and the San Diego Police Department also responded to investigate.

SDPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, which is standard procedure when investigating officer-involved shootings.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.