San Francisco

San Francisco mayor introduces ‘fentanyl state of emergency ordinance'

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

One week into his new role, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie is taking on the city's fentanyl crisis.

Lurie has proposed what he's dubbed a "fentanyl state of emergency ordinance" to the Board of Supervisors.

The ordinance would unlock funding, fast-track hiring of public safety and health staff, and expand treatment and shelter capacity.

On Wednesday morning, Lurie was scheduled to sit down with some supervisors and department leaders for a roundtable talk and then address the media in a news conference at 11 a.m.

