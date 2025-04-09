People are concerned over a plan that could end free parking in some of the most popular places to go in the city of San Diego. Now, some residents and business leaders are pushing back.

The Hillcrest Business Association has sent a letter to Councilmember Stephen Whitburn, urging the city to reconsider. That’s because as construction on the new Pride Promenade in Hillcrest is moving along, Benjamin Nichols, the association's executive director, says construction never would've happened without money they saved from their share of the parking meter revenue.

He’s now worried future projects and maintenance could be in jeopardy because of the city's proposed parking changes, especially the possibility of slashing the percentage of meter money parking districts get from 45% to 15%.

It's money that Hillcrest used for things like signage and sidewalk improvements, as well as the promenade.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

“If the money does go away, I think Hillcrest is really going to suffer," Nichols said. "And we're essentially going to be helping to balance the city's budget without getting a community benefit, and I think that will really be a problem."

Balboa Park, one of San Diego’s crown jewels, could also see parking changes. Meters, passes and other paid parking methods are being considered for the now free parking lots.

Peter Comiskey, the head of the Balboa Park Cultural Partnership, says they’d prefer parking remain free, though paid parking could create a revenue stream to help improve the park.

Comiskey says they’re worried about the implementation of a paid parking plan on visitors.

“People will simply get uncertain about visiting the park. We have enough people now who maybe don't visit Balboa Park because they think parking is difficult," Comiskey said.

The proposed changes are all part of the city's plan to help make up its more than $250 million budget shortfall.

Earlier this year, most hourly parking rates were doubled to $2.50. The city's hoping to raise $100 million from parking changes, like no more free Sunday parking.

"They've really lost their minds,” Hillcrest resident Juan Pablo Perez said.

“They need to find other ways to cover the shortfall, not by putting it on their residents," Lisa Alexander, who works in Hillcrest, told NBC 7.

There are 5,700 parking meters in San Diego, according to the city. But none are in high-traffic neighborhoods like La Jolla and Liberty Station.

Nichols says it’s only fair to level the playing field.

“Before deploying enforcement of parking meters on Sundays in Hillcrest, they need to think about deploying enforcement of parking meters in Liberty Station," Nichols said.

The proposed parking management plan will likely go to the city council for consideration in May.