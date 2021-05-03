‘Sexy Streets': San Diego Mayor Wants to Fix Roads in Underserved Communities

“Sexy Streets?” That’s what San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is calling his $40 million proposal to repair roads in historically underserved communities, a plan he’s unveiling Monday.

Gloria will detail his plan alongside Congressmember Sara Jacobs and San Diego City Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe at 10 a.m. Monday. The mayor will hold a news briefing at South 58th and Division streets – an intersection in San Diego’s Alta Vista community that’s in serious need of repairs.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The mayor’s office said the initiative is called “Sexy Streets.”

Gloria wants to invest $40 million of his $4.6 billion budget proposal into fixing the roads in San Diego’s communities that need it most. In addition to repairing and repaving streets, Gloria’s plan calls for fixing sidewalks, adding bike lanes and adding measures to calm traffic.

The mayor believes every neighborhood deserves so-called “sexy streets,” and that investing in these types of improvements to infrastructure will help move San Diego forward.

“We have to prioritize infrastructure is we’re going to win the future – if we’re going to be a competitive city,” Gloria told NBC 7. “So, I reject the notion of saying we won’t prioritize infrastructure because it’s not so-called ‘sexy.’ It actually is very sexy. It’s very important to the lives of San Diegans.”

NBC 7 will gather updates from the 10 a.m. news briefing and update this story later today.