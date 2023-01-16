Several Schools in East County Closed Tuesday Due to Weather, Road Conditions

Several school districts in East County will be closed Tuesday due to weather and road conditions, The San Diego County Office of Education said.

Schools in the following districts will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 17:

Julian Union Elementary School District

Julian Union High School District

Mountain Empire Unified School District

Spencer Valley School District

Warner Unified School District

#BREAKING Schools in five districts will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, due to weather and road conditions. View the full list: https://t.co/1GsMLIJ5kE — San Diego County Office of Education (@SanDiegoCOE) January 17, 2023

A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon Tuesday for San Diego County mountains.

A powerful storm system swept across San Diego County overnight, leaving in its wake downed trees, flooded roadways, power outages and more damage Monday morning.

The heaviest part of the storm was behind us but off-and-on showers were likely to continue throughout the day Monday into Tuesday, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen.