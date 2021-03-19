Earthquakes

Seriously, Did You Feel It? Small Quake Shakes Eastern Edge of San Diego County

By Eric S. Page

3-12-17-Anza Borrego State Park super bloom wildflowers 1 Eric Page 2
Eric Page

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattled the arid eastern reaches of San Diego County on Friday.

The temblor was recorded shortly before 10:30 a.m., centered in the area of Granite Mountain in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, about 10 miles southeast of Julian, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake caused no reported damage or injuries.

It's been a while since an earthquake of a significant size shook San Diego. In early December, a 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck near Warner Springs in San Diego County, and September saw a swarm of hundreds of small quakes in Imperial County. The largest was a magnitude 4.9 that was felt in parts of San Diego County and Tijuana, according to United States Geological Survey's Did You Feel It? map.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

