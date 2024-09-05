Wildfires

Seeing smoke? Brush fire burning southeast of Tecate

By NBC 7 Staff

A fire burning south of the U.S.-Mexico border is sending a plume of smoke that is visible in San Diego.

Cal Fire San Diego said they are monitoring the fire that is approximately four miles south of the international border and does not currently pose a threat to San Diego County.

The brush fire comes as San Diego County is going through a heat wave sending the temperatures into dangerous territory for most of the the county this week.

All parts of the county except the coast will see temperatures climb to about 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of the year, which has prompted an excessive heat warning for most of the county, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

