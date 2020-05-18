Security Company Set to Hire 1,200 New California Workers

Securitas is aiming to hire 1,200 new security officers in California -- part of a push to bring on 10,000 more employees nationwide -- through a virtual career fair and drive-thru hiring efforts, one of which is planned next week in San Diego, the company announced Monday.

"Securitas is seeing growth in the request for its services, and to help fulfill that need, we are looking for individuals who work hard, care about their community, and who find fulfillment in making a positive impact," said Kimberly Carson, Securitas' vice president of human resources.

Carson also stressed the opportunities for promotion.

"Securitas is a place where you can build a lifelong career," she said. "Wherever possible, we promote from within --in California, most of our area vice presidents and a large portion of our district managers started out as security officers."

The California search will focus on Anaheim, Bakersfield, Carlsbad, Chino, Commerce, Concord, El Centro, Fresno, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Monterey, Mountain View, Northridge, Oakland, Ontario, Orange County, Palm Desert, Pasadena, Petaluma, Redding, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Maria, San Mateo, Stockton, Temecula, Torrance, Victorville, Ventura, West Covina and surrounding areas.

The company's virtual career fair will be held Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Anyone interested in scheduling an interview should text "attend" to 844-980-3282.

Opportunities include immediately temporary, full-time and part-time positions.

A drive-thru career fair for jobs in and around San Diego will be held May 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1550 Hotel Circle North, Suite 440.

Anyone who cannot attend either type of career fair may apply online.

Securitas employs 370,000 individuals worldwide and offers on-site, mobile and remote security services, including electronic surveillance, fire and safety solutions and corporate risk management.