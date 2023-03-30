Second Woman Accuses Nathan Fletcher of Improper Behavior

Embattled County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher — the subject of a suit filed this week by a former MTS employee alleging a pair of sexual assaults by the prominent San Diego politician, who resigned as the chair of the MTS on Tuesday — faces additional accusations of improper behavior, this time lodged by a former UC San Diego student who interned for him back in 2015.

Late on Wednesday night, Fletcher said he would resign from the board of supervisors, confirming on Thursday that he planned on retaining his seat through 5 p.m. on May 15, which would coincide with the end of his medical leave. He is currently being treated out of state for trauma and alcoholism.

The former intern, who is named Amanda (her name is not being disclosed in order to preserve her anonymity), was 19 years old when she applied for an internship with the Three Wise Men Foundation, which focuses on veterans issues and was founded by Fletcher, who is a currently a professor of practice in political science at UC San Diego and served in the past as a U.S. Marine. According to a published report, Three Wise Men merged with the Headstrong Project in 2018.

In her capacity as an intern, Amanda traveled to Minnesota with Fletcher in 2015, she confirmed to NBC 7 on Thursday, also verifying her allegation that on the trip, while a photo was being taken, Fletcher told her she was "hot" and ran his hand over her buttocks. In addition, she corroborated to NBC 7 her allegation that Fletcher sent her explicit texts during the trip and asked for a massage.

Amanda later reported the incident to her supervisor at Three Wise Men, Kaylee Wilson, Amanda confirmed Thursday, and, further on, to the Sexual Assault Resource Center at UC San Diego.

A spokesman for Fletcher released a statement to NBC 7 on Thursday that he attributed to the supervisor in which Fletcher said, "These accusations are false and clearly not true as verified by others at the event and emails from the time. This is just piling onto an existing media frenzy."

An email thread forwarded to NBC 7 on Thursday appears to verify that Amanda made the allegations during the time frame she described. In the thread, Wilson informs Fletcher about Amanda's allegations, describing them as "bizarre accusations" about Fletcher's behavior during the trip, saying that she had "slept in the same room with this girl and was attached to her hip the whole time, so I know what she's saying has absolutely zero validity."

Fletcher replies, "Oh gosh. That is so frustrating and completely unfounded," adding, "I had to counsel her during the trip as well about being too close and remind her I was her boss and also a Professor at UCSD. I specifically told her there were plenty of guys at the event available, appropriate, and her age."

Summing up, Fletcher told Wilson, in part, "Obviously, lets not have her intern at 3WM anymore."

According to the suit filed this week, Grecia Figueroa, who worked for the MTS until February of this year, alleges Fletcher groped her on two occasions and pursued a sexual relationship with her for months, leading to her abrupt firing on Feb. 6, the day Fletcher announced his state Senate candidacy, an endeavor he terminated on Sunday night, just days before the suit was filed.

NBC 7 has reached out to UC San Diego regarding Fletcher’s employment status at the university but has yet to hear back.