Mission Beach

Sea lion attacks swimmer at Mission Beach, San Diego lifeguards say

The man in his 50s was swimming about 50 yards offshore when he was aggressively bitten by a sea lion, officials said

By Danielle Smith

A sea lion attacked a man while he was swimming at Mission Beach on Friday night, officials said.

The incident happened in the water just south of the main lifeguard tower on Ocean Front Walk at around 6:45 p.m.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The man in his 50s, who officials say regularly swims at Mission Beach, was about 50 yards offshore when he was aggressively bitten by a sea lion, according to Lt. Rick Strobel with San Diego lifeguards.

A good Samaritan boogie boarder witnessed the attack and quickly signaled for help, Strobel said. Lifeguards then pulled the victim out of the water and provided first aid.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with multiple bite wounds, officials said. Lifeguards described his injuries as non-life-threatening.

Local

14 hours ago

Things to do this weekend: Super Girl Surf Pro, Pacific Islander Festival and more

Crime and Courts 32 mins ago

Escondido family offers $10K reward to find driver in hit-and-run that killed teen

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

This article tagged under:

Mission Beach
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us