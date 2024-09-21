Sea lion attacks swimmer at Mission Beach, San Diego lifeguards say

A sea lion attacked a man while he was swimming at Mission Beach on Friday night, officials said.

The incident happened in the water just south of the main lifeguard tower on Ocean Front Walk at around 6:45 p.m.

The man in his 50s, who officials say regularly swims at Mission Beach, was about 50 yards offshore when he was aggressively bitten by a sea lion, according to Lt. Rick Strobel with San Diego lifeguards.

A good Samaritan boogie boarder witnessed the attack and quickly signaled for help, Strobel said. Lifeguards then pulled the victim out of the water and provided first aid.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with multiple bite wounds, officials said. Lifeguards described his injuries as non-life-threatening.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.