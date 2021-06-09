SDUSD's Class of 2021 to Graduate at Petco Park

Graduation is about to get sweeter for San Diego Unified School District’s Class of 2021 since they will get to celebrate their achievement at Petco Park.

The Padres’ home will host more than a dozen SDUSD high schools beginning Thursday through Monday for graduating seniors’ commencement, the district announced.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“The class of 2021 has faced extraordinary challenges due to the pandemic,” San Diego Unified said in a statement. “Now, it’s time to celebrate the achievements of San Diego Unified’s graduating seniors with a special series of commencement ceremonies hosted by the San Diego Padres and Petco Park.”

Each student will get four tickets to give to their loved ones so they can attend the in-person ceremony. Relatives and friends who are not able to make it in person can still partake in the celebration since the graduations will be livestreamed.

The stage will be placed right behind the pitcher’s mound while graduates will be seated in the field-level stands behind home plate. Social distancing protocols will be mandated for graduates and guests to make the in-person event as safe as possible.

SDUSD’s graduating schedule is as follows:

Thursday, June 10:

Madison High School, 8 to 9:30 a.m.

School of Creative and Performing Arts, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kearny Complex, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Garfield High School, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Friday, June 11

Madison High School, 8 to 9:30 a.m.

School of Creative and Performing Arts, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kearny Complex, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Garfield High School, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Friday, June 11:

Mission Bay High School, 8 to 9:30 a.m.

La Jolla High School, 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Lincoln High School, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Hoover High School, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 12:

Clairemont High School, 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Pt. Loma High School, 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

University City High School, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Mira Mesa High School, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 13:

Morse High School, 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Scripps Ranch High School, 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Henry High School, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, June 14: