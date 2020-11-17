SDUSD Unveils Plans for Schools Nationwide at Annual Address

The San Diego Unified School District held its annual State of the District Address Tuesday night, offering a platform for its superintendent to share her vision of the future.

Superintendent Cindy Marten said SDUSD is the leader by example in her plan for not just the district’s schools, but those of the nation.

“The COVID-19 crisis is an existential threat to everything we value in our public school system,” Marten said during the virtual address. “It threatens excellence and equity. Our nation simply cannot afford a lost generation of learners.”

The nationwide plan includes a robust testing program for students and staff, tripling Title One funding to support low-income families, full funding for both the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and the Impact Aid Program to invest in military families, and is anchored by $350 billion in direct relief for schools to offset lost state revenue and increased operating costs.

Superintendent Marten also stressed the importance of getting students back in the classroom safely.

“While closing the digital divide is important, the way to help our students recover from a year in distance learning is not through more effective distance learning,” Marten said.

The district has already shared its proposal with President-elect Joe Biden's team, according to Marten.