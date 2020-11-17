San Diego Unified School District

SDUSD Unveils Plans for Schools Nationwide at Annual Address

The San Diego Unified School District headquarters.
Ashley Matthews

The San Diego Unified School District held its annual State of the District Address Tuesday night, offering a platform for its superintendent to share her vision of the future.

Superintendent Cindy Marten said SDUSD is the leader by example in her plan for not just the district’s schools, but those of the nation.

“The COVID-19 crisis is an existential threat to everything we value in our public school system,” Marten said during the virtual address. “It threatens excellence and equity. Our nation simply cannot afford a lost generation of learners.”

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Seven New Deaths Reported

Mission Valley 2 hours ago

Council Approves Plan to Add 4,300 Homes to West Mission Valley

The nationwide plan includes a robust testing program for students and staff, tripling Title One funding to support low-income families, full funding for both the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and the Impact Aid Program to invest in military families, and is anchored by $350 billion in direct relief for schools to offset lost state revenue and increased operating costs.

Superintendent Marten also stressed the importance of getting students back in the classroom safely.

“While closing the digital divide is important, the way to help our students recover from a year in distance learning is not through more effective distance learning,” Marten said.

The district has already shared its proposal with President-elect Joe Biden's team, according to Marten.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Unified School Districtdistance learning
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us