SDSU water main break prompts water shut off to some university buildings

San Diego State University has shut off water flow to several university buildings due to a water main break, according to an email alert sent from the university on Sunday morning.

For the time being, water has been shut off in the North Art, South Art, Donald P. Shiley BioScience Center and the Facilities Services buildings.

The water main break is located on Aztec Circle Drive between the Facilities Services building and the Donald P. Shiley BioScience Center.

Parts of Aztec Circle Drive have also been temporarily closed.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.