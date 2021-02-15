San Diego Sheriff’s Department

SDSO, SWAT Respond After Shooting Leaves 1 Injured in Jamul

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

The San Diego Sheriff's Department and SWAT responded to a shooting in Jamul Monday after one person was injured and the suspect possibly barricaded themselves at the scene.

The shooting was reported at around 2 p.m. on the 15700 block of Lyons Valley Rd. One gunshot victim, a man, was taken to a nearby hospital, SDSO said.

SWAT is responding to the scene for a possible barricaded suspect.

No details were released on the victim's condition.

No other information was available.

No other information was available.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Sheriff’s DepartmentJamul
