SDSO Looking for Missing Person At-Risk in Vista

San Diego County Sheriffs are looking for a missing person at-risk who walked away from a care facility in Vista.

Police are looking for Berhane Piong, 36, who walked away from a care facility at 2225 Bosna Place in the unincorporated area of Vista.

Download our free NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

Police say he is likely very scared and is at-risk due to medical issues and developmental disabilities.

"He's vulnerable because he has the living and decision making skills of a 12-year-old," SDSO said in a tweet.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie jacket, black sweatpants and blue sneakers. Police say the man will respond if you call him Berhane.

Help us find 36-year-old Berhane Piong.

He is a missing person at-risk because of medical issues and developmental disabilities. He's vulnerable because he has the living and decision making skills of a 12-year-old. He will respond if you call him Berhane. pic.twitter.com/FOgcvBRWZ6 — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) November 15, 2020

An SDSO helicopter was in the area earlier making announcements related to his search. Police ask residents to be aware of increased police activity near the 300 block of Sycamore Avenue where Search and Rescue (SAR) Volunteers and police are using the location as a staging area.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.