SDSO Looking for Guardians of Child Found Wandering Apt. Complex in San Marcos

Deputies need help finding the guardians of a toddler found wandering around an apartment complex in San Marcos Monday night.
The child, a Hispanic girl about 1 year old, was found at the Barham Villas Apartments at around 6 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
The complex is located at 570 E. Barham Drive, in between La Moree Road and the Barham Drive exit on State Route 78.
Deputies have been going door-to-door in the complex trying to find her home, the SDSO said. The department brought in its helicopter to make announcements overhead.
The child has been taken to the San Marcos deputy station, and could be transferred to a center for children if her guardians aren't found.
She was not injured, and was found only wearing a diaper, deputies said. Neighbors provided deputies with clothes for the girl.
Anyone who recognizes the child can call the SDSO at (858) 565-5200.