Poway

SDSO Identifies Suspect in Residential Burglary, String of Vandalisms in Poway

Police said if anyone sees Miracle, to call 911

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Poway Sheriff’s investigators mug shot of Cory Miracle, 33, a suspect in a residential burglary and vandalisms in Poway.
SDSO Poway Twitter

The Poway Sheriff's have identified a man as a suspect in a "hot prowl" residential burglary and a series of vandalisms from earlier this week in Poway.

The suspect has been identified as Cory Miracle, 33, the San Diego County Sheriff's said in a tweet.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Sheriff's said if anyone sees Miracle, to call 911. Deputies said it is believed he may be armed with a knife based on his history.

No other information was available.

Local

Covid-19 Oct 26, 2021

Latest Coronavirus Updates: San Diego County Reports More COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Deaths

Podcast Jan 7

LISTEN: ‘Vanished: The Maya Millete Story' Podcast Dives Into Case of Missing Chula Vista Mother

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

PowaySan Diego Sheriff’s DepartmentburglariesResidential Burglaries
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us