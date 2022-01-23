SDSO Identifies Suspect in Residential Burglary, String of Vandalisms in Poway

The Poway Sheriff's have identified a man as a suspect in a "hot prowl" residential burglary and a series of vandalisms from earlier this week in Poway.

The suspect has been identified as Cory Miracle, 33, the San Diego County Sheriff's said in a tweet.



Sheriff's said if anyone sees Miracle, to call 911. Deputies said it is believed he may be armed with a knife based on his history.

No other information was available.

