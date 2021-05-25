SDPD Looking for Driver of SUV Tied to Fatal Hit-and-run in Ocean Beach

San Diego police are trying to track down the driver accused of running over a man who had fallen in an alley in Ocean Beach last weekend.

Investigators say the SUV involved was a lifted early 2000s white Chevy Suburban or GMC Yukon with a sunroof, shiny silver rims and side-trim molding.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

SDPD released surveillance video and still images of the suspect's SUV captured at the scene, and also shared a photo of a vehicle similar to the suspect's.

SDPD

Police arrived in an alley at 4800 Niagara Ave. just before 11:30 p.m. last Friday to respond to reports of an unresponsive man in the alleyway.

When officers got there, a good Samaritan was performing CPR on a man. He had visible injuries, according to SDPD. Officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue medics took over, but the man was pronounced dead shortly after.

The driver did not stop after hitting the man or call for help, SDPD said. The man was identified Monday as 60-year-old Frank Thomas Neal of San Diego.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.