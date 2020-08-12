SDPD Investigating Shooting in East Village

San Diego police are investigating a shooting in the East Village that left one person injured Wednesday.

One man was shot at least once in the torso near the intersection of Broadway and Park Boulevard at around 4:30 p.m., according to SDPD Lt. Carole Beason.

Lt. Beason said a car pulled over at the intersection and a passenger got out, walked up to the victim and fired one shot. The shooter then got back into the car and drove away.

The vehicle is described as a black early-2000s model sedan. It was last seen heading eastbound on Broadway.

The shooter was described as a 5-foot 7-inch, 140-pounds man in his 20s or 30s wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue pants.

The victim was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time, Beason said. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and gathering information, Beason said.

The intersection was blocked to traffic but trolley service was not impacted, according to Beason.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.