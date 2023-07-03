North Park

SDPD investigates homicide at North Park senior living complex

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

A homicide investigation is underway in North Park following the arrest of a man early Monday, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said.

Officers responded shortly after midnight to the Alabama Manor senior community complex, where police confirmed a homicide took place. Video from the scene showed officers detain a man. They did not release the name of the individual arrested.

SDPD did not reveal details on the case, such as who the victim was or the cause of death. The department did say, however, that there was no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

