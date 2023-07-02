Oceanside woman killed in suspected DUI rollover crash in Vista

An Oceanside woman was killed in a rollover car crash Saturday night in Vista, authorities said.

At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision on State Route 78 westbound, west of Melrose Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A man driving a white Toyota Corolla crashed into the rear of the woman’s Kia Spectra. Both cars then hit the right shoulder wall before the woman’s car rolled over, CHP said.

Paramedics with the Vista Fire Department also responded to the scene, where the woman was pronounced dead.

The other driver, 22-year-old Nicholas Gordon from Vista, and his 18-year-old passenger were taken to local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries, law enforcement said.

Roads were affected for several hours following the crash due to the investigation. It is suspected that alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in causing the collision.

Gordon was arrested for felony charges, including DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, CHP said.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at 760-643-3400.