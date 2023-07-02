Santee Walmart closes after hatchet-wielding man makes threats in store

A man armed with a hatchet began making threats inside a Santee Walmart on Sunday, causing the store to close until further notice.

Around 12:05 p.m., the man walked into the Walmart located at 170 Town Center Parkway and started making suicidal threats, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. It is not yet clear if he brought the hatchet inside the store or grabbed it while inside the store.

For hours deputies have been trying to de-esclate the situation. As of 5:48 p.m. the Walmart was still closed, according to the Sheriff's department.

Beware of increased law enforcement activity around the Walmart, the Sheriff's department wrote on twitter.

No injuries have yet been reported at the store.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page as NBC 7 is working to update readers as more information arrives.