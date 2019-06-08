Two 7-Eleven stores, less than two miles away, were robbed at gunpoint within two hours of each other over the weekend, according to the San Diego Police Department.

At 11:08 p.m. Friday, officers reported an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven on Voltaire Street in Point Loma Heights.

Officers said the suspect approached a clerk, lifted his shirt to reveal the handle of a gun tucked in his waistband, and demanded money.

The clerk complied, police said, but it is unclear how much money was taken.

The man reportedly fled southbound on Catalina Boulevard -- which is in the opposite direction of the second 7-Eleven location.

SDPD described the suspect as a 6-foot-tall man in his late 20s to early 30s with short brown hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a white shirt, a black jacket, and blue jeans.

At 12:44 a.m. Saturday, SDPD said another 7-Eleven was robbed at gunpoint -- this time on Midway Drive in the Midway District.

Officers said a man, described similarly as the first suspect, expect for a mustache and a baseball cap, pulled a gun from his waistband, placed it on the counter in front of a clerk, and demanded money.

SDPD said the suspect took an unknown amount of cash from the Midway District convenience store.

The man then reportedly fled northbound on East Drive toward a Target store parking lot.

At this time, it is not clear if the two incidents are related.

Robbery detectives with SDPD are investigating.