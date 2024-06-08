SDPD: 124 unwanted firearms turned in at gun buyback event

The San Diego Police Department and the City of San Diego District Attorney’s Office teamed up to hold a gun buyback event at the Jacobs Center on Saturday.

The event is intended to get unwanted guns off the street by way of people turning in their guns, according to event organizers.

“This is a collaborative effort with our district attorney’s office and we have several community groups out here,” SDPD Chief of Police Scott Wahl said.

It was Scott Wahl's first day on the job and he already has plans for more collaborative events.

Sixty guns were turned in at the event within the first hour with a total of 124 guns being turned in before the end of the event, according to city staff.

People who turn in handguns received a $100 gift card, while people that turned in assault weapons received $200 in gift cards — and the option of receiving a skateboard.

“It kind of just make you think about if this gun was not being turned in here where would it end up?” City of San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said.

The events success has some people eyeing more events in the future.

“If we can increase the funding that is there, we will make sure that our personnel is available to do more of these in the future,” Wahl said.