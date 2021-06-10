SDG&E Working on Gas Leak in National City, Roads Closed

San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) is working on correcting a gas leak in National City Thursday afternoon prompting road closures in the area.

The gas leak was reported at around 1:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Highland Ave. Currently, the gas leak does not pose danger to the area, National City Police said.

Police have issued a voluntary shelter in place and a voluntary evacuation for those in the area.

The 2400 to the 2700 block of Highland Ave. is closed to traffic and the public is advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes. The closure is expected to last several hours, NCPD said.

NCPD said they believe the gas leak may have been caused due to construction at a home.

No other information was available.

