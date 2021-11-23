SDG&E May Shut Off Your Power This Thanksgiving Weekend

As fire weather conditions increase in San Diego County, San Diego Gas & Electric is warning customers they may need to shut off power over the Thanksgiving holiday to prevent wildfires.

The agency said Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) are possible while a Fire Weather Watch is in effect from 4 a.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday in San Diego County's mountains and valleys.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Customers could be without power through Saturday morning "depending on SDG&E’s need and ability to physically inspect equipment during daylight hours prior to re-energizing."

It was not immediately clear how many customers could potentially be affected by the power shutoffs.

"Weather conditions change, and we have our team of professionals watching closely. However, we wanted to let our customers know as early as possible that they could be impacted so they can make alternate holiday arrangements if needed," SDG&E chief safety officer Kevin Geraghty said in a written statement.

Those who may be affected can expect notification via phone, text message or email, SDG&E said. A list will also be available here sometime Tuesday. Customers can also be alerted to outages with the PSPS app.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Crystal Eggers explains the phenomenon behind Santa Ana Winds when they roll through San Diego County.

SDG&E has an emergency center to monitor fire weather conditions around the clock using 220 weather stations with real-time data on wind, temperatures and humidity conditions, SDG&E said.

The state of California gives utility companies the ability to temporarily turn off power to specific areas to reduce the risk of wilfires caused by electric infrastructure.

According to the state, electric infrastructure has been responsible for less than 10% of reported wildfires but those attributed to power lines consist of about half of California's most destructive fires.