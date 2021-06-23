SDFD Knocks Down Brush Fire in Mira Mesa That Was Threatening Homes

San Diego Fire-Rescue managed to knock down a brush fire that was threatening some homes in Mira Mesa along a canyon.

The brush fire is reported in a canyon near Black Mountain Road and Mercy Road.

Homes along the canyon off Polaris Drive were threatened until a helicopter dropped some water and stopped the immediate threat, SDFD tweeted.

"We are sending crews to Capcano [Road] to protect structures there and bringing in more crews," SDFD said.

SDFD said at around 2:20 p.m., the fire was about two acres with a moderate rate of spread. By 3:05 p.m., SDFD reported having knocked down the main body of the fire.

SDFD handling a brush fire near Blk Mtn & Mercy Rd. It's about 2 acres with moderate rate of spread. Structures along the canyon off Polaris Dr. are threatened. Copter 3 & several crews are on scene. #canyonfire pic.twitter.com/bsa8cSkYpE — SDFD (@SDFD) June 23, 2021

SkyRanger 7 was at the scene at around 2:30 p.m., showing the fire dangerously close to some homes. Firefighters were seen in the backyards of those homes with water hoses.

A helicopter was also seen making multiple drops of water. Poway and Miramar Fire Departments and Cal Fire assisted in the fire fighting.

This video shot from a condo complex on Babauta Road off of Black Mtn Rd. The fire came within about 100' of the condos on Babauta. There are also homes along the ridge behind these flames that were saved by fast firefighter work. #canyonfire pic.twitter.com/i9aM1AoGf3 — SDFD (@SDFD) June 23, 2021

SDFD said crews will remain in the area for a couple of hours.

No details released on what caused the fire.

No other information was available.

