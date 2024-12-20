SDFC full schedule released; San Diego misses Messi in inaugural season

San Diego FC's entire 2025 season schedule is out. To the dismay of many fans, the planet's greatest soccer player is not on it.

The 35-match schedule does not include Inter Miami, which means SDFC doesn't get to see Lionel Messi in their first season as a franchise. San Diego plays six matches against teams from the Eastern Conference, and Miami is not on the list, which comes as a bit of a surprise. Major League Soccer has been trying for years to plant a franchise in America's Finest City so it was widely assumed there would be the reward of seeing Messi on the schedule.

SDFC plays its first match on Sunday, Feb. 23 on the road against the defending MLS champion L.A. Galaxy. Their home opener is set for Saturday, March 1, when St. Louis CITY SC makes the trip to Snapdragon Stadium.

As for who's going to be on the field playing in these matches, much of the roster has yet to be determined. Some of those spots will be filled on Friday when MLS holds its annual draft.