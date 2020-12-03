SD Tax Collector Reminds Taxpayers They Have Until Next Week for First Tax Payment

San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister reminded property owners they have just one week left to pay the first installment of their annual property taxes or face a 10% penalty.

The 1,004,808 tax bills -- a record number -- are available to pay online now at sdttc.com, and are expected to generate $7.27 billion for local cities and the county. The first installment should bring in $3.64 billion.

"This money funds critical services, including public health, schools and first responders," McAllister said. "We encourage everyone to pay as soon as possible to keep these services running."

As of Thursday, San Diegans have paid $1.1 billion in first installments, leaving $2.5 billion left to pay.

"Our branches are still closed to the public, so we encourage everyone to pay online at sdttc.com with free e-check," McAllister said. "We've already seen 50% of payments come in online, compared to 42% this time last year."

Online payments will be accepted until midnight on Dec. 10. Taxpayers should complete a payment well before the automatic midnight cutoff. Mail payments must be postmarked Dec. 10 to be considered on time.

As with the April collection, the Treasurer-Tax Collector's office will not accept cash payments. However, those who must pay in cash can obtain a cashier's check or money order. They can then mail their payment on or before the Dec. 10 delinquent date using the return envelope provided to 1600 Pacific Highway, Room 162, San Diego, CA 92101.

Drop boxes will still be available outside all Treasurer-Tax Collector branches for those who must drop off a check payment.

The delinquent date will not be extended due to COVID-19. If small business owners or homeowners cannot pay their property taxes on time due to the pandemic, they must submit a penalty cancellation request, along with their payment and printed evidence to prove how they were impacted.