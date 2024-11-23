SD Continuing Ed. gets $1.5M to build English fluency for students in health-care track

The San Diego College of Continuing Education has been awarded nearly $1.5 million from a state grant as part of a three-year effort to build English fluency among those headed into in-demand healthcare fields, it was announced Friday.

Students are being recruited from English as a Second Language courses at SDCCE, San Diego Unified School District and other districts to the ophthalmic and optical technician fields as part of the program.

"With careful planning, collaboration, and structured program delivery, we will help transform the landscape of healthcare education for English language learners in San Diego, as well as help satisfy the demand for CNAs, optical technicians, and ophthalmic assistants," said SDCCE President Tina M. King. "These funds display SDCCE's commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, anti-racism and accessibility, and our commitment to our students."

The Centers of Excellence for Labor Market Information estimates nearly 8,000 annual job openings for optical technicians, ophthalmic assistants and nursing assistants will come available in the region through 2028.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The latest round of funding through the English Language Learner Healthcare Pathway Grant -- $1,489,971 -- comes from the California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office, along with the state Department of Education. SDCCE received an initial $1 million earlier this year.

Funding from the grant will go toward hiring instructors, developing a curriculum and new training materials. Students enrolled in the program will participate in hands-on workshops intended to demonstrate English skills in a healthcare setting.

According to SDCCE, success of the initiative will be measured by the number of students who complete the program, earn a credential and find a job in their field.