SD City Council to Decide November Ballot Fate of Police Reform Measure

San Diego City Councilmembers will decide on Tuesday whether voters have the final say on a possible police reform in the city.

The city council will discuss adding several measures to the November ballot, including one that will allow citizens to vote on dissolving an existing community review board on police practice and create a new independent commission.

That new commission would have subpoena power and an independent counsel that would review incidents of excessive force that causes major injuries, any time an officer fires a weapon or any time an officer uses force at a protest. The potential measure would need voter approval because it would amend the city charter.

The proposed measure comes amid weeks of protests in San Diego and nationwide that call for the end of police brutality, an end to racial injustice and the creation of a possible reform.

On Monday, a police oversight group detailed a proposal on how to increase accountability for the San Diego Police Department. The Coalition for Police Accountability and Transparency's (CPAT) “Police Accountability Now” proposal includes banning consent searches and ending pretext traffic stops, decriminalizing low-level offenses, investing in non-law enforcement interventions and creating a community-led oversight board.

City councilmembers will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday.