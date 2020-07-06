Police Oversight Group to Unveil New Ideas for SDPD Accountability

A police oversight group plans to unveil a new set of ideas Monday to improve accountability within the San Diego Police Department.

The Coalition for Police Accountability and Transparency plans to meet virtually at 10 a.m. to unveil a policy package called “Police Accountability Now.” The group will urge local governments to adopt the plan amid the local and national calls for police reform.

The local coalition is made up of community and legal groups.

Last month, the San Diego Police Department announced new deescalation policies to reduce the use of force by police officers and hold officers accountable when it comes to intervening during the use of force incidents.

The first policy requires officers – when safe and reasonable – to use techniques to resolve encounters either through lower levels of force or no force at all. The second policy implemented by SDPD outlines an officer’s duty to intervene and stop another officer if they are using unreasonable force, and also requires reporting the incident to a supervisor.

The department’s policy changes also include creating a “buffer zone” between an officer and a subject, which will be done by calling on specialized groups such as PERT (Psychiatric Emergency Response Team) or homeless outreach teams.

The California deescalation bill, AB 392, took effect in January, requiring police departments to put forward policies by next year.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said the stand-alone policies would “help reduce the use of force, embrace standards of accountability, increase public trust and protect against unnecessary loss of life.”

SDPD Chief David Nisleit said the policies are an “absolute mandate” and, if an officer fails to intervene during a use of force situation, disciplinary action will be taken against that officer.

Faulconer and Nisleit said the policy changes last month came after two emergency meetings with two local police review committees: The Citizens Advisory Board on Police and Community Relations (CAB) and the Community Review Board on Police Practices (CRB). Those meetings were centered on police policy change discussion.

Also last month – about a week after nationwide protests sparked by the in-custody police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis – Nisleit announced the ban of the carotid restraint by the SDPD.

