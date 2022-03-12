Scripps Partners With San Ysidro Health to Provide Care, Services for High-Risk Pregnancy Patients

Scripps Health has partnered with San Ysidro Health to provide perinatology services to San Ysidro patients who are experiencing high-risk pregnancies.

New and existing patients can access perinatology services through a referral by their San Ysidro Health obstetrician and gynecologist. Services include detailed fetal imaging with ultrasound exams and consultative services.

“High-risk pregnancies have been rising across America in recent years, so the need for specialized care for vulnerable women and their babies has never been greater,” said Sean Daneshmand, M.D., medical director of the maternal-fetal medicine program at Scripps Clinic. “Scripps has developed an exceptionally strong perinatology program for our patients, and we’re proud to expand access to this care to patients of San Ysidro Health.”

Perinatology, also referred to as maternal-fetal medicine, is a medical specialty within OB-GYN that focuses on the care of women and babies who have a higher risk of complications in pregnancy. These complications can stem from various factors, including heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, excess body weight or obesity and other conditions that can develop either before or during pregnancy.

Eligible patients can access these services and receive ultrasound exams and consultations at San Ysidro Health’s Maternal and Child Health Center, located at 4050 Beyer Blvd. in San Ysidro.

Patients whose ultrasound exams reveal abnormalities will receive consultative services from a maternal-fetal medicine physician, and an individualized care plan will be developed based on each patient’s unique medical needs.



“San Ysidro Health is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the communities we serve, and our partnership with Scripps is the latest example of that commitment,” said Kevin Mattson, president and CEO of San Ysidro Health. “This partnership ensures critical health services are available to patients who are going through an extremely challenging time.”

Scripps established a comprehensive, multidisciplinary perinatology program in 2018 that offers care to high-risk pregnant women at its hospitals, outpatient facilities and through telehealth. The program is anchored by a team of maternal-fetal medicine specialists who closely monitor patients and coordinate care with a deep network of medical specialists and subspecialists.

San Ysidro Health accepts Medi-Cal, Medicare and other government-issued insurance, as well as discounted self-pay options for uninsured patients living within qualifying zip codes.