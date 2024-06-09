Scorching weather expected in San Diego County deserts this week

San Diego County's desert areas will see sweltering conditions this week, with triple-digit temperatures reaching as high as 113 by next Saturday, forecasters said Sunday.

Coastal San Diego will see partly cloudy conditions throughout the week, with some overnight fog and highs in the low 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

"We'll begin to warm up Wednesday, Thursday, Friday with the ridge of high pressure, and by next weekend it might get a little toasty, temperatures right around 90 for the inland valleys," said NBC 7 Meteorologist Francella Perez.

By next weekend, the deserts might receive high temperatures in the range of 110 degrees, Perez added.

The valleys will see partly cloudy conditions and some patchy morning fog with highs in the mid-70s, while the mountains will see clear conditions, with highs reaching the low 80s.

Downtown San Diego had a high near 69 Saturday accompanied by a slight breeze.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a moderate-risk rip current, with surf height from 2 to 4 feet and a mixed southwest swell from 220 degrees and west swell from 260 degrees.

No hazardous marine conditions are expected through at least Thursday, the NWS said.