San Diego weather

Scorching weather expected in San Diego County deserts this week

Desert temperatures throughout the week will be above 100 degrees

By City News Service

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

San Diego County's desert areas will see sweltering conditions this week, with triple-digit temperatures reaching as high as 113 by next Saturday, forecasters said Sunday.

Coastal San Diego will see partly cloudy conditions throughout the week, with some overnight fog and highs in the low 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

"We'll begin to warm up Wednesday, Thursday, Friday with the ridge of high pressure, and by next weekend it might get a little toasty, temperatures right around 90 for the inland valleys," said NBC 7 Meteorologist Francella Perez.

By next weekend, the deserts might receive high temperatures in the range of 110 degrees, Perez added.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The valleys will see partly cloudy conditions and some patchy morning fog with highs in the mid-70s, while the mountains will see clear conditions, with highs reaching the low 80s.

Downtown San Diego had a high near 69 Saturday accompanied by a slight breeze.

Local

Escondido

2 Escondido teens arrested on suspicion of stabbing boy to death

MCAS Miramar

Firefighters stop forward progress of prescribed burn on MCAS Miramar

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a moderate-risk rip current, with surf height from 2 to 4 feet and a mixed southwest swell from 220 degrees and west swell from 260 degrees.

No hazardous marine conditions are expected through at least Thursday, the NWS said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diego weatherweatherfirst alert weather
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us