Carmel Valley man fatally hit by car while walking dog with his wife is ID'd

The wife of the victim had crossed the street ahead of him and watched as he was fatally struck by a Lexus and thrown into the roadway, according to the medical examiner's office.

By Eric S. Page and City News Service

A man fatally struck by a car in Carmel Valley over the weekend has been identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office.

Mark Maisel, 70, and his dog were both hit around 6 p.m. Sunday by a westbound Lexus in the 5000 block of Brookburn Drive, according to the San Diego Police Department.

On Tuesday, the ME's office said Maisel's wife had crossed Brookburn Drive ahead of him and was waiting for him to follow. Two cars passed by before Maisel stepped into the roadway, according to investigators, and was struck by a third vehicle, the Lexus, which threw him into the street.

The ME's office said the driver stopped to help to provide first aid and called 911. Maisel was unresponsive at the scene and taken to Scripps Health in La Jolla, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Bystanders took the dog to a veterinarian, but the pet's condition was unclear, police said on Monday.

