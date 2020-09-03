Scorching Labor Day Weekend: Excessive Heat Warning, Flex Alert to be in Effect

A heat wave expected to spike temperatures across California 10 to 20 degrees above average over the Labor Day weekend prompted both an excessive heat warning and an energy conservation alert for San Diego County residents.

The surge of potentially dangerous heat, caused by high pressure strengthening over the Western U.S., will send temperatures soaring into above-average digits starting Friday. The heat wave is expected to last through the holiday weekend with the highest mercury expected on Saturday and Sunday.

"We head into the weekend, we [will] have an excessive heat watch for most of the county for your entire Labor Day weekend, so just in time right," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

As the weekend approached, the National Weather Service elevated an excessive heat watch to a warning on Thursday and said triple-digit record heat is possible even in coastal cities like Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista and San Diego.

Have we yelled about the heat enough yet? There is now an Excessive Heat Warning in place for Fri-Mon. Have you started drinking your water yet? Although it's a bummer, outdoor activities should be limited this holiday weekend, especially during the hottest part of the day. pic.twitter.com/dOZX3weXgw — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 2, 2020

The warning will be in effect from Friday morning through Monday evening for western valleys, mountains and the deserts. Coastal areas will be under the same warning from Saturday morning through Monday evening.

During that time, residents are urged to use extreme caution and limit their time outdoors, to drink plenty of fluids, check on loved ones, and to never leave children and pets unattended in vehicles.

Temperatures in the deserts could reach 119 on Sunday and Monday, while highs in the western valleys are expected to top out at 102 on Saturday, forecasters said.

No monsoonal moisture is expected to accompany this stretch of heat, meaning it will not feel as muggy as recent heat waves.

Meanwhile, the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) was preparing for an increase in electricity usage due to the heat wave and issued a Flex Alert to urge Californians to limit their energy usage from Saturday through Monday from 3 to 9 p.m.

A @flexalert has been declared for Saturday, Sunday and Monday as a heat wave brings increased temperatures across the state. #flexalert https://t.co/J21QwGrFUB — SDG&E (@SDGE) September 3, 2020

"Consumers can actively help by shifting energy use to morning and nighttime hours," CAISO said in their alert. "Conservation can lower demand and avoid further actions, including outages, and lessen the duration of possible power interruptions."

CAISO said that it was residents' conservation efforts during the last heat wave that allowed them to avoid rolling outages.

The CAISO offered a series of tips to conserve power, including:

Turning off unnecessary lights

Using major appliances before 3 p.m. and after 10 p.m.

Setting air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher

Using fans and keeping drapes drawn

Reducing the use of pool pumps

https://www.nbcsandiego.comahttps://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/national-international/california-power-grid-electricity-outages-rotating-outages-blackouts-flex-alert/2385976//news/local/excessive-heat-warning-extends-through-mid-next-week/2385994/

SDG&E also recommends residents to have flashlights and batteries ready. Those who rely on electric or battery-dependent medical technologies, such as breathing machines, power wheelchairs/scooters, and home oxygen or dialysis, should be prepared to activate their emergency plan.

More energy-saving tips can be found on the FlexAlert website.

For those who don't have any other way to escape the heat, San Diego County offers several "cool zones," which will utilize social distancing measures to ensure that visitors can stay safe from both the heat and the novel coronavirus. More info can be found here.

Download our free NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.