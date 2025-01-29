Scooter rider stabs man in East Village: SDPD

A man standing on an East Village sidewalk Wednesday was stabbed after he argued with suspect who rode by him on a Bird Scooter and brushed up against him, police said.

The stabbing occurred at 6:14 a.m. Wednesday at 510 Ninth Ave., according to the San Diego Police Department

Brian Seo, 55, was arrested by SDPD officers on suspicion of stabbing the victim after he was located found him at 1245 Market St. matching the suspect's description, police said.

Police said Seo brushed against the victim as he rode past and the two got into a fight, after which Seo stabbed the man while he was standing on the sidewalk.

The victim was taken to a hospital but was expected to survive his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the attack is urged to call San Diego police. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.